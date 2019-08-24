Charles Robert "Bob" Burchett, 80, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home in Austin, Texas. He was born on June 25, 1939, in Marion, Va., to Wiley and Laura (Dishner) Burchett. Bob grew up in Marion, Va. and graduated from Marion High School in 1957. Following high school he continued his education and he received a degree in Geology from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn. He then began working for the U.S. Geological Survey in Marion, Va., where he worked for many years before retirement in Austin, Texas. Bob married Elizabeth "Libby" McCarty in 1961 in Marion, Va., and they were happily married for 53 years. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Libby in March of 2014. Bob is survived by his daughter, Gwyn (Tony) Kosinski of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; his daughter, Sallie (Sean) Burchett-Moran of Austin, Texas; his goddaughter, Rhonda (Bruce) Klinekole of Mescalero, N.M.; his grandchildren, Alexandra, Sierra, Max, Mark, Jake, Ty, Kristen, AJ, Savannah, Kiley, Gregg, and Mary; his great-grandchildren, Brooks, Elsie, Caleb, and Ann Marie; his loving sister, Laura, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives. A Celebration of Life Memorial Walk will be held in Austin, Texas on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 8 a.m. beginning at the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge on W. Riverside Drive. Following the walk a brunch will be held at his daughter's Sallie's house starting at 10 a.m. A second Celebration of Life will be held at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, Va., on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at picnic shelter #3 beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association or The Trail Foundation supporting the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake.
