"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies." Proverbs 31:10 Helen Bernice Presley Cole, age 89, of the Baptist Valley community in North Tazewell, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, Va. Born on June 7, 1930, in Jenkinjones, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Henry Joshua Presley and Annie Eliza Beshers Presley. She was an active member of the Central Church of Christ at Baptist Valley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Cole; a son, Walter Cole Jr., and ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Cole Beavers and husband, Jess, of Tazewell, Va.; sons, David Cole and wife, Vickie, of North Tazewell, Va., Gary Cole and wife, Kathy, of Goodview, Va., and Terry Cole and wife, Mary Ruth, of Draper, Va.; eight grandchildren, Tony, Gary Jr., Eric, Shaunda, Wesley, Allison, Craig, and Renee; eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, her beloved church family, and her granddogs. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va., where funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, with Pastor Brian Mullins officiating. Burial followed at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va. Pallbearers were Tony Cole, Gary Cole Jr., Eric Cole, Wesley Cole, Craig Cole, and Jess Beavers. The family requests memorial donations be made to Central Church of Christ, 5852 Baptist Valley Rd. North Tazewell, VA 24630. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.
