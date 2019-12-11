Timmie Louise Huddle Williams, age 62, of Wytheville, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Tilman and Clara Allison Huddle. Timmi is survived by her husband, Vance M. Williams Jr., of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Jayson Dalton of Radford; and other extended family also survive. A private memorial service will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.