MARION, Va. Golda Martin Barker, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Golda was an excellent wife, mom, mother-in-law, gammy and friend. She spent her life caring for her family and so many people as a case manager, and guardianship program director for District Three Governmental Co-Op, where she worked for more than 20 years. Golda was a proud Emory & Henry graduate and was thrilled to have Emory & Henry in Marion. She loved her Lord and was a faithful member of Chilhowie Christian Church. Golda was such a positive presence in so many lives and she will be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Dennis "Dennie" Barker; and parents, Wiley and Lucille Thomas Martin. Golda is survived by her daughters, Sherry Wolfe of Mount Sidney, Va., and Christy Bise and husband, Danny, of Marion, Va.; granddaughter, Abby Bise of Marion, Va.; and two granddogs, Biscuit and Sebastian. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Frank Branson officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Middle Fork Cemetery, Chilhowie, Va. with the Reverend Justin Hall officiating. The family received friends Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611, or to a charity of your choice. To share memories of Golda Martin Barker, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Golda's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.