Charles Rodney Mabe, age 75, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1944, in Wythe County, Va., the son of the late William H. and Virginia Humphrey Mabe Sr. Rodney loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He retired from Virginia Department of Transportation with many years of service, the majority of those years he spent at the Big walker Mountain Tunnel. Rodney is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Wesley Mabe of Fort Chiswell, Va., and Lesley and Lesa Mabe of Buchanan, Va.; former spouse and mother to their children, Mary Friend Mabe of Draper, Va.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorthea and George Shannon of Williamsburg, Va., and Betsy and Dan Collins of Williamsburg, Va.; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Francis Mabe of Max Meadows, Va., Tony and Tiny Mabe of Max Meadows, Va., and Mike and Kay Mabe of Austinville, Va.; three grandchildren, Chandler, Gavin, and Wyatt; special friend and companion, Barbara Hall; several nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends. Services will be private. The family will announce a celebration of life and remembrance service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Rifle Association in memory of Rodney. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Mabe family.
