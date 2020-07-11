Donald Howard Anderson Sr., age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Louise Anderson and a brother-in-law, Jim Willoughby. He was a veteran of the U S Army He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Reva Anderson; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Bill Fisher, Tena and Keith Hoback, and Venessa and Brian Coake; a sister, Freda Willoughby; grandchildren, Matthew & Amy Fisher, Andrew & Kayla Fisher, Kayla & Jeff Lyons, Josh and Brittany Hoback, Hannah Coake and Jacob Coake; great-grandchildren, Maddie and Macy Fisher, Ady Watson, Jordyn Fisher, Blake and Isabella Lyons, Carter and Palyn Hoback, and Hollice and Paxton Rigney. Special thanks to the healthcare providers and caregivers, Dr. Richard Card and Carillion Hospice. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Mt. Ephriam United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. Steve Alderman. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020, at Mt. Ephriam United Methodist Church. The Interment was held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Rosewood Cemetery, in Rural Retreat, Va. Military graveside rites were conducted by American Legion Post 9. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Anderson family.
