Roger Keith Lewis, 95, passed away on August 11, 2019, at Hidden Springs Senior Living, in Bentonville, Va. He was predeceased by his parents and three siblings. Left to cherish his memory, are his wife, Julia; his son, Neal (Liz) Lewis; his daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Maes; two grandsons and three great-grandchildren. Serving in the U.S. Army's Signal Corps during World War 11, Roger was stationed in Tehran, Iran. After being discharged in 1946, he returned to the states and enrolled, under the G.I. Bill at the University of Arizona, where he majored in Journalism and graduated cum laude. He then went to work as a reporter for the Arizona Republic; after that, he worked on the copy desk at the Tucson Citizen. When Morris K. Udall ran for Congress in Arizona's 2nd district and won, he tapped Roger to be his administrative assistant in Washington, D.C. After 17 years, Roger retired and the family moved to Floyd County, Va. He then began working for The Floyd Press as a free lance reporter, a job he loved. To abide by his wishes, there was no funeral.
