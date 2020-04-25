Paul Burton Ratcliff, age 81, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1938, in Wythe County, the son of the late Moses Burton "M.B." and Anna Lee Dean Ratcliff. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Ratcliff; three sisters, Willa Mae Dunford, Lena Eads and Alice Lineville; and two brothers, Garland Ratcliff and Harless Ratcliff. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Frazier Arnold Ratcliff; two sons, Paul Anthony and Natalie Ratcliff and Robert Jeff Ratcliff; stepdaughter, Robin and Mark Dalton; stepson, Scott and Suelyn Arnold; four grandchildren, Kari Arnold, Holly Arnold, Seth Dalton and Rileigh Dalton; sister, Mary Dunford; brother, William Ratcliff; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services are private. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Ratcliff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

