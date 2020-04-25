Paul Burton Ratcliff, age 81, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1938, in Wythe County, the son of the late Moses Burton "M.B." and Anna Lee Dean Ratcliff. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Ratcliff; three sisters, Willa Mae Dunford, Lena Eads and Alice Lineville; and two brothers, Garland Ratcliff and Harless Ratcliff. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Frazier Arnold Ratcliff; two sons, Paul Anthony and Natalie Ratcliff and Robert Jeff Ratcliff; stepdaughter, Robin and Mark Dalton; stepson, Scott and Suelyn Arnold; four grandchildren, Kari Arnold, Holly Arnold, Seth Dalton and Rileigh Dalton; sister, Mary Dunford; brother, William Ratcliff; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services are private. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.