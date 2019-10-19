Judith Anne "Judy" Smith, 76, of Aldie, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Adler House in Aldie, Virginia. Mrs. Smith was born in 1943, in Alexandria, Virginia, daughter of the late James and Madeline Fincannon. She graduated from Annandale High School and was Director of Operations at Apple Federal Credit Union, retiring in 2005. Mrs. Smith was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, loved the beach, and had a special place in her heart for all animals. Her greatest passion was her familyshe loved spending time with all of them. She married Douglas E. "Doug" Smith on August 7, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia. Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Marqui Simmons (Stephen) of Broad Run, Virginia; a son, Craig Alan Smith (Mandi) of Winchester, Virginia; and grandchildren, Aidan Simmons of VMI Lexington, Virginia, Olivia Simmons of Broad Run, Virginia, Kelci and Bekka Smith of Winchester, Virginia. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Denman. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Aldie. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180. Please view the tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.