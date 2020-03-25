Mildred King Vanghan, age 75, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William L. and Mable Akers King. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee "Jack" Vaughan. She is survived by her sister, Marie King Doss of Wytheville; brother, Harry King of Lyndhurst, Va.; nephews and spouse, Michael and Kelly Doss of Ivanhoe, and Randy and Tina Doss of Ivanhoe; several other nieces and nephews, Tyler Doss, Crystal Doss, Brandy Doss, Bradley Doss, Logan Doss, Hailey Goard, Patrick Goard, Kyle Goard; and three great nephews, Bryson Mills, Owen Goard, Kyng Smith. A celebration of Mildred's life will be held at later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
