RURAL RETREAT, Va. Robert Lloyd "Bob" Estep, age 80, of Rural Retreat, Va., died suddenly of COVID-19 in Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, North Carolina on March 28, 2020. Bob was born in Marion, Virginia, on December 20, 1939, to Clara Nell and Lanson Estep. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962, a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. He received his JD degree from the University of Virginia in 1973, after which he practiced law in Chicago and Dallas until his retirement. Bob taught history and government at Rich Valley High School and Marion Senior High School before joining the army in 1966 and serving to captain. He was the honor graduate of his class in the Army Special Warfare school, and served in Vietnam 1968 - 1969 as a member of Special Forces. Bob loved playing bridge, reading, exploring the mountains and valleys of Southwest Virginia, watching old movies, UVA football and basketball and most especially going to the beach with his extended family. He loved his family, his country and his God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Nell White Estep and Lanson Estep; brothers, James and Philip; and sister, Sue Ann Estep Morris. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Werth Estep; daughter, Laura Liseno (Scott); four much adored grandsons, Rocky, James, Joseph, and Philip; sister, Carol Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private burial will be held at New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery, in Dublin, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions in our country allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots Child Fund International, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond, VA 2329, Rural Retreat Lutheran Parish, 514 S Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368, or a charity of your choice. To share memories of Robert Lloyd "Bob" Estep, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bob's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
SWVMHI employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
Update: Smyth sheriff identifies man who died Saturday night in police custody
-
Tazewell County reporting two cases of Corona virus
-
Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wythe, Washington and Carroll
-
VDH announces first COVID-19-related death in Mount Rogers Health District
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.