Edward Dale Newhouse, age 75, passed into eternity peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday night, April 11, 2020. Ed is survived by his wife, Helen Newhouse; children, Diane, Dwayne, Dewey, and Dendra; 13 grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. He was one of nine children born to the late Mr. and Mrs. William J. Newhouse. Ed graduated from Hershey High School in Hershey, Pa. in 1962, and was a United States Army Veteran. He drove a truck for 22 years, was an active member of all Nations Church in Wytheville. A celebration of Ed's life, service and a get-together will be announced at a later date. All contributions can be made in Ed's name to the Veterans at 1988 Roanoke Blvd, Salem VA 24153. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Newhouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.