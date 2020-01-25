June Crutchfield Aker, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully on her birthday, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a long-term resident of Pulaski, Va., and member of First United Methodist Church. Ms. Aker was born on January 20, 1938 in Chilhowie, Virginia to Paul Douglas and Myrtle Catron Crutchfield. She graduated from Chilhowie High School in Chilhowie, Va. Ms. Aker was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Myrtle Crutchfield; her husband, Robert Daniel Aker of Pulaski, Va.; and three brothers, James Allen Crutchfield of Chilhowie, Va., Paul David Crutchfield of Tenn., and Roger Lee Crutchfield of Va. She is survived by four children, daughter, Denise Tickle and husband, Mark, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; son, Jeff Aker and wife, Ann, of Apex, N.C.; son, Steven Aker and wife, Ann, of Radford, Va.; and daughter, Karen Gusler and husband, Randall, of Statesville, N.C.; grandchildren, Dylan Aker and wife, Conner, Justin Aker, Brock Gusler, Sydney Tickle, Jake Gusler, Ashlyn Tickle, Lauren Tickle, Kirsten Gusler, Owen Horton, Claire Horton; and her "adopted son, daughter, grandson," David, Susie and Dean Tickle. She is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She enjoyed reading, playing words with friends and especially traveling with her cousins (Phyllis, Jean, Bobbie and Ann) and all of their grand adventures. She will be remembered for her sweet, caring spirit, and love of her dear grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 until 1:30 p.m. with the celebration of life service immediately following at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va., the Reverend Will Shelton presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of June Aker to First United Methodist Church, 301 North Jefferson Ave, Pulaski, VA, 24301. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of WFBMC Comprehensive Cancer Center (Dr. Andrew Namen and Dr. Caio Rocha Lima) in Winston-Salem, N.C., Dr. Jing Li and Dr. James Foushee of Statesville, N.C. and Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is serving the family.
Aker, June Crutchfield
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
First United Methodist Church
135 4th St NW
Pulaski, VA 24301
Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
First United Methodist Church
135 4th St NW
Pulaski, VA 24301
