Brenda Jane Sayers, age 69, of Speedwell, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1950, to the late George Lee and Lucille Testerman Sayers. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Evelyn Elaine Sayers and Pamela Sue Phillippi; and nephew, T.R. Gilman. Survivors include three sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Doug Stuart of Speedwell, Phyllis and Rod Gilman of Wytheville, and Regina and Stuart Jones of Atkins; brother and sister-in-law, George Gregory and Sandy Sayers of Speedwell; nieces and nephews, Landon and Marcus Sayers, Todd Gilman, Susan Jones, Brad Stuart, Beckie Roberts, Amy Christian and Angie Catron; and several great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Doug Stuart and the Reverend Bobbie Dunford officiating. Interment will follow at the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Friday, June 5, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Lea Horney, P.O. Box 14, Speedwell, VA 24374. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Sayers family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
