SUGAR GROVE, Va. Grover Cullen "G.C." Jennings, age 81, passed away on June 8, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born in Sugar Grove, Va., on April 21, 1939, to the late Honorable W. Pat Jennings Sr. and Ann Cox Jennings, and was preceded in death by infant daughter Judianne Jennings; brother, W. Pat Jennings Jr.; sister, Mary Ann Jennings Hovis; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Marie Campana Jennings. G.C. was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, Democrat, defense attorney, legislator, golf buddy, entrepreneur, innovator, builder, traveler, and adventurer. He was a member of Marion High School's Class of 1958. He received his bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech in 1962 and his law degree from the University of Richmond in 1965. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Marion Life Saving Crew (attorney), Kiwanis Club of Marion (past president and state lieutenant governor), Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society (board member), Virginia Bar Association, Virginia Trial Lawyers Association and Holston Hills Country Club (past president). G.C. was elected to the House of Delegates for the 2nd District in 1981 and also represented the 7th and 5th Districts of the Virginia General Assembly. Among the committees he served on were Appropriations, Courts of Justice, and Conservation and Natural Resources. He proudly served with Governors Chuck Robb, Jerry Baliles, and Doug Wilder. He was instrumental in procuring the funding to four-lane Route 58. He served until 1993 fighting for education funding, road projects, mental health services, and fair court systems. G.C. is survived by his grade school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Sara Eller Jennings of Marion, Va., three children, 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Daughter, Beth Jennings Edwards and her husband, Steve, of Smithfield, Va., granddaughter, Amanda Edwards Browder and her husband, Jake, and their children, Lucy and Henry; granddaughter, Patricia Lee Edwards and her children, Aidan, Ariyana, Adalyn, and Elijah; and granddaughter, Ashley Nichole Edwards. Son, retired Army Judge Advocate General (JAG), Major William B. "Bill" Jennings and his wife, Jennifer, of Marion, Va., granddaughter, Ashley Jennings Duvall and her husband, Derek, and their children, Hazel Bell and Derek, Jr. of Tampa, Fla.; grandson, Robert Cullen Jennings of Tampa, Fla.; and grandson, Bryan Kyle Jennings and his wife, Amber, and their daughter, Blakely, of Atlanta, Ga.; and grandchildren, Nicholas Stiefel of Midlothian, Va., Brittany Stiefel and Zachary Morris of Marion, Va. Son, Dennis Lee Jennings and his wife, Oanya, and grandchildren, Brynnan, Kamdan, Randan, and Sawyer, of Marion, Va. G.C. is also survived by brother, Richard J. "Dick" Jennings and his wife, Suzanne of Marion, Va.; brother-in-law, Robert H. Hovis III of Fairfax, Va.; and sister-in-law, O'Donna Jennings of Marion, Va.; along with many loving nieces and nephews. Due to safety concerns, no memorial service or gathering is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Chilhowie Area Food Pantry, Inc., 141 Pine St., Chilhowie, VA 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jennings family.
