General Thomas M. "Tommy" Huff Jesus said unto her, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; General Thomas M. "Tommy" Huff, age 67, of Eads Mill Road, Princeton, W.Va., died on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Princeton Community Hospital. Born on November 18, 1951, in Pageton, W.Va., he was a son of the late Gleve and Ibra Mitchell Huff. He had been a Princeton resident for the past 11 years and was a member of the Princeton Church of God. He was a retired coal miner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Bishop and a brother, Dexter Huff. Survivors include his wife, Mary "Kathy" Farmer Huff of the home; brother, David M. Huff and wife, Sherry; sisters, Sadie Moore, Betty Branscome, Peggy Cox, and Patricia Birchfield and husband, Jimmy; special nephew, David B. Huff; special great-niece, Breanna Wyatt; and special great-great-niece, Penelope Wyatt. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews including greats and great-greats. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Princeton Church of God with the Rev. Dwayne Farmer and the Rev. Chris Webb officiating. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Royal Family Kids Camp, P.O. Box 5215, Princeton, WV 24740, in memory of Tommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.