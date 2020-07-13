CHILHOWIE, Va. Frances Smith, age 72, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. She was born in Washington, Co., Va., and was preceded in death by her husband, Berkley Dean Smith; her sister, Mickey Mullins; and her dog, Lady. Frances worked as a CNA and caregiver and was a member of the Heavenly Hope Baptist Church in Chilhowie. She helped with the Little Rebel Cheerleaders, enjoyed collecting dolls and loved animals. Survivors include, her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy Sayers and husband, Freddie; two sons, Tim and Darrell Smith; sister, JoAnn Allison; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loving family and church family & friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Smith family.
