Carolyn was born on January 8, 1949, and died at her home in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlyle and Kathleen Cox and her beloved brother, Avery. She lived in Floyd for about 25 years, starting at Travianna Farm and eventually moving to her own home. She returned to Winston-Salem to care for her mother over 10 years ago. Carolyn loved cats, music, dancing, education, history, politics, and flowers. She created and taught a high school course on "Women in History". In Floyd, she did some tutoring for the public schools and many friends. She also started her own craft business making "light catchers". She played the hammered dulcimer and enjoyed Irish music gatherings. She joined the SCA (Society for Creative Anachronism) and earned the title of Baroness Avery. She is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her special cat, "Fancy", she will be missed by all. She was buried with her family in Robeson County, N.C. Condolences for the family may be written at BolesBiggs.com. Donations can be made in her honor to the Floyd County Humane Society.
Cox, Carolyn Powers
