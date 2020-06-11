Joseph Wayne Poff, 72, of Willis, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Treva Poff and brother, Billy Poff. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam as a Seabee. He was an avid gardener and extremely hard worker who was well loved and known for being selfless. He is survived by his wife, Terri B. Poff; son, Josiah Poff; daughter and son-in-law, Brandie and Kevin Hall; grandchildren, Becky Lynn Detamore, Matthew Wayne Hall, and Logan James Hall; great-grandchild, Prynce Valley; brother, Michael Ray Poff; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at ROWJ Ministries with Pastor Greg Poff and Paul Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in the JW Poff Cemetery with Military Rites by the United States Navy Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Poff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.