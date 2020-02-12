BASTIAN, Va. Elmer Edward Harman, 103, of 630 Pine Hill Lane, Bastian, Virginia, passed away, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg, Virginia. Born on September 5, 1916, in Rocky Gap, Virginia, Elmer was the son of the late Walter Sutton Harman and Nannie Katherine Dinger Harman. He was a retired Grade A Dairy Farmer and attended Pine Grove United Methodist Church, located in Bastian, Virginia. Elmer's greatest love was taking care of his family, working in his shop, woodworking, and gardening. In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Sammie Lane Thompson Harman; a daughter, Kathy Diane Harman; a son, Michael Edward Harman; sisters, Ruby Ilee Harman McGlen and Oreta Mae Harman Thompson; brother, William Clinton Harman; and, infant brothers, Walter Sutton Harman Jr., Curtis Lee Harman, and Kenneth Lee Harman. Elmer is survived by his daughter, Jerri Elaine Harman and her husband, Keith Patrick Costello, of Rocky Gap, Virginia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, at Monte Vista Park Cemetery Mausoleum, located in Green Valley, Bluefield, West Virginia, with the Reverend Alan Ashworth officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Billy Jean Carty, 15 Pine Hill Lane, Bastian, VA 24314. Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com. Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Elmer Edward Harman.

