William Herndon MARION, Va. William Bryan Herndon Jr., age 68, passed away on Sunday June, 7, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. after battling lung cancer. William (Bill) was born June 7th, 1952, to Betty & William Herndon Sr. of Dante, Va. He attended school in Indiana and Marion, Va. Upon graduating, Bill served in the United States Marine Corp from 1970 -1979. His life's work was in the trucking industry for 37 years. He was employed as a driver for Anderson Trucking Company. He was preceeded in death by his grandfather Scott Helbert and his grandmother Minnie Helbert. Survivors include his wife of 49 years Sandra (Gillespie) Herndon; one son, David Herndon and Charlene Scofield of Marion, Va.; one daughter, Stacy Herndon and husband, Tony Byrd of Glade Spring, Va.; 3 grandchildern, Aros Herndon of Abingdon, Va. and Stevie and Justin Byrd of Glade Spring, Va. Also survived by his brother, Bobby and sister Lisa of Castlewood., his mother-in-law, Rose Gillespie of Marion; sisters in-law, Carol Zimoski and husband, Terry of Martinsville, Beth Hamm and husband, Eddie of Marion and four nephews-Jason Gardner and wife, Juli, Brian Gardner, Jeffrey Gardner, Joshua Hawk and wife, Ashley. The family would like to thank Francis Marion Manor and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Va. for the care given to Mr. Herndon during his illness. Also, thank you to the many who have prayed for Bill & the family during this difficult time. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 9, 2020, at South Fork Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Shawn Womack officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Herndon family.
+2
+2
+2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WPD has busy morning; suspect pushes police chief to the ground
-
Three arrested in Memorial Day shooting at Marion's Royal Inn
-
Wythe County Sheriff's Office search for missing Rural Retreat teen
-
Law enforcement patrolling downtown Wytheville after peaceful march
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.