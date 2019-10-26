MARION, Va. Harley Webb "Peanut" Pack, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital. Mr. Pack was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Harley Hartwell Pack and Rebecca Jane Fowler Pack and was preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Lynn Pack and a brother, Charles Pack. Peanut was a beloved husband and father who truly loved the Lord. He worked several years for D and D Construction, retired from the Town of Marion and worked at Trinity Ambulance Service. He enjoyed horses and was a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Survivors include, his wife of 59 years, Margralynn Pack; son, Edward Harley Pack and wife, Vonda, of Marion; sister, Linda Barker and husband, Otis, of Marion; brother, Fred Pack and wife, Jane, of Randleman, N.C.; grandchildren, Samantha Church and Levi Pack; great-grandchildren, Aaron Church and Hunter Church; sister-in-law, Peggy Pack; half brother, Jimmy Pack; half sister, Beulah Napier and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Steve Hutton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving family of Harley "Peanut" Pack.
