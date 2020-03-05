William "Dennis" Manning William "Dennis" Manning, age 66, of Copper Hill, passed away on Thursday, February 20,2020, after an extended illness. Dennis was born on August 16, 1953, to the late William "Robert" Manning and Ella Mae (Allen) Manning of Copper Hill. He was preceded in death by his brother, William "Garland" Manning; and a sister, Linda Lee Bratcher. Surviving are his children, Michelle (Mike) Harmon of Paducah, Ky., and Sonya (Tony) Griffith of Floyd; and four grandsons, Trevor and Adam Harmon of Paducah, along with Ethan and Easton Griffith of Floyd. Also surviving are his sisters, Linda Jean (Robert) Wright, and Maxine (Frank) Moran, all of Copper Hill; and a brother, William "Billy" Manning of Roanoke. Dennis was blessed to have many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the palliative care staff of Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care during his stay there. Funeral services were held at Gardner Funeral home on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with Pastor Melton Johnson officiating. Interment was in Copper Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at http://gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Smyth County faces the Catch-22 of law enforcement agencies encrypting transmissions
-
Wythe supervisor's post sparks feedback
-
New law could allow Marion man convicted of murder to seek parole
-
Convicted rapist gets more jail time in Bland County
-
Couple's franchises for Jersey Mike's have staying power
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.