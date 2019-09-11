Marvin Lee Sarver, 80, of Galax, Va., formerly of Bland, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home. He was born on March, 20, 1939, at Hollybrook, Va., the son of the late Marvin Lester and Thelma Gladys Ramsey Sarver. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn Sarver, Wade Sarver, and Emory Sarver; and a sister, Florence Carroll Hamilton. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 18 years, Wilma Pennington Sarver; his stepsons, Michael Vaught and Jeffrey Vaught; three step-grandsons, three step-granddaughters; a sister, Shirley Wright; a special pet, "Shadow"; special friends, John Havens and Ray Horne; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, with the Rev. Ted Anders officiating. Burial followed in Shiloh Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time, 2 p.m. The Sarver family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
