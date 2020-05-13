SAN DIEGO, Calif. Audie Lee Price Jr. passed away at his home in San Diego, California, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara McIntyre; his parents, Audie and Vivian Sutherland Price; and a brother, Mike Price. He is survived by his wife, Ecco Price of California; two sons, Jason and John Michael, both of California, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Patty Widner of Wytheville, and Sharon DeBord of Marion; brothers, Col. Raney Price of Georgia, Pete Price of Marion, and Dr. Gary Price of California. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lee's family moved to Marion during the war years when their dad took a job at Burlington Mills on Fairground Hill. Lee had a string work ethic and sense of responsibility. He began his first job when barely a teenager. But, he was also the class clown and voted the wittiest in Marion Senior High School class of 1958. His interest in finance was evident when working at Dairyland for the Hounshells. He came home and explained how he had figured the mark-up on a single hamburger. He went from there to work for the Chitwood family who owned the Skyview Drive-In. after high school he was employed at Brunswick while also attending Marion College. The job opportunities and higher education drew him westward. He became an accomplished composites engineer while also studying finance. There was a time when he and the four guide sat together in the back of the bus while it traveled around Europe and they discussed the merits of the coming Euro. It was obvious that he had been in California too long when he was eager to come home for a visit in early June to eat some of our wonderful garden tomatoes! He never lost his sense of humor. When his sister Patty began to have children, and he did not, he explained to her in a very professor-like voice that raising a child was exactly like training a puppy. So when his first son was born Patty, being the big sister, mailed him a copy of "How to Trian Your Dog". In his retirement, Lee worked tirelessly in acts of charity. With education in finance he prepared free tax returns usually for elderly people. He said that most of these folks have very simple forms but he always scheduled at least an hour with each because he had come to understand many of them are lonely and just want to talk so he listened with great interest. The greatest love of his life was his family. He never forgot how blessed he was and this was especially evident when he talked about "the boys". The family is planning a private cross country virtual celebration. No formal service is planned at this time. This is a courtesy announcement by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.
