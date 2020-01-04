MARION, Va. Charles Harless Overbay Sr., age 74, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Charlie was born in Marion, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents, Walker Sherrill Overbay and Margaret Poston Overbay. Charlie went to work for the Marion Police Department on June 1, 1967 as a patrol officer. The department had one patrol car and the chief had his own patrol car. At that time the Smyth County Sheriff's department had six deputies who used their own cars. In 1975, he was promoted to Shift Sergeant and in a couple of years was in charge of investigations. Charlie obtained the rank of Captain and was promoted to Chief of Police in 1992, where he remained until his retirement in 2000. He had an associates degree in police science from Wytheville Community College having graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1978. He had certificates in law enforcement and corrections. He also attended Bluefield College and was offered a position with the U.S. Marshall Service, which he turned down to remain in Smyth County. Charlie was very community minded and served two terms on the Board of Wytheville Community College. Survivors include his wife, Mary Gay Overbay; son, Charles Overbay Jr. and wife, Kim of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Tammy Overbay of Marion, Va.; sister, Judy Wyant of Marion, Va.; brothers, Weldon Overbay and wife, Brenda of Marion, Va., Jim Overbay and wife, Sue of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Ashley Enfield and Gage Overbay; great-grandson, Wyatt Hicks; a niece and a nephew also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Eddie Foster officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to services. The Marion Police Department will render honors and remarks. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to he family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Overbay family.
Overbay, Charles
