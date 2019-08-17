TROUTDALE, Va. Edith M. Harper-Halsey, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at her home. Edith loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, and friends. She was unable to attend church for several years but faithfully watched Dr. Charles Stanley every Sunday morning and read her Bible daily. She served her community by being on the Troutdale Town Council and Troutdale Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Edith worked at Smyth County Community Hospital for many years. She also worked for orthopedic surgeon Dr. Derian until his retirement and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Hadden until Edith's retirement. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy C. Harper; parents, Booker and Eula McGrady; sister, Joy Daniel; brothers-in-law, Don Daniel and Buck Smith; and special friend, Betty Sue Baldwin. Edith is survived by her husband, Donald G. Halsey of Salmon, Idaho; daughter, April Mitchell and husband, Billy; son, Joe Harper, all of Troutdale, Va.; stepchildren, Janice Richardson of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Sherry Halsey of Salmon, Idaho, and Todd Halsey of Ogden, Utah; sister, Virginia Smith of Troutdale, Va.; brother, Joseph B. McGrady of Marion, Va.; four grandchildren, Tommy and Andy Harper, Beth Bunn, and Jason Mitchell; five great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Smyth County Community Hospital, Francis Marion Manor, Mountain Valley Hospice; and special caregivers, Beth, Emily and Erin Bunn and Sandy Willard. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Troutdale Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Flippin and Pastor Ken Riggins officiating. Burial at Troutdale Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Troutdale Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 5, Troutdale VA 24378, Troutdale Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 68, Troutdale, VA 24378, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. To share memories of Edith M. Harper-Halsey please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mrs. Harper-Halsey's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
