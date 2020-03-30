Rosie Eleanor Harris Testerman ATKINS, Va. Rosie Eleanor Harris Testerman, age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home with her family by her side, after a lengthy illness. Rosie was born in Rich Valley, to the late Joe and Catherine Farmer Harris. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Roy Harris, Joe Harris, Mary Ann Gillespie, and Ruth Sult, and infant brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Norma Carr; son, Bruce Testerman and wife, Cathy; four grandchildren, Tommy Carr, Brandon Carr, David Testerman, and Bradley Testerman and wife, Amberlynn; seven great-grandchildren and one step grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Lamie and Elizabeth Horne; two brothers, Jeff Harris and Ed Harris; several nieces, nephews; special pet companion, Pooh; and special friends, Pastor Mike Sage, Bob & Betty Campbell, Harold Gilbert, and Melissa Russell. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Ridgedale UMC Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Private visitation will be held for the family at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Testerman family.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Tazewell County reporting two cases of Corona virus
-
VDH confirms first case of COVID-19 in Wythe County
-
Smyth deputies, DEA make multiple drug arrests
-
Medical crisis leaves man dead following an Atkins incident that left 3 officers injured
-
VDH announces first COVID-19-related death in Mount Rogers Health District
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.