CHILIHOWIE, Va., Dixie Sparks Heath, age 85, passed away on Friday,July 10, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va., with her family by her side. She was born in Tazewell, Va., to the late John Irving Sparks and Creasey Rasnake Sparks and was preceded in death by her husband Ernest R. Heath; her sisters Sadie Sykes, Betty Sue Asbury, Vada Brooks; brother Dallas Sparks ; daughter in law Deborah Heath. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Larry Heath & fiancée Lisa Walls, Chilhowie, Va.; one daughter, Linda Keene and husband, Mike, Marion, Va.; four grandchildren; Travis Heath and wife, Jennifer, Amber Wiley and husband, Stephen, Lara Smith and husband, Jason, Justin Keene and wife, Hannah; great-grandchildren, Caragan Heath,Madelyn Heath, Claire Wiley, Emma Wiley, Eleanor Keene, Mabel Keene; sister, Sarah Taylor and husband, Jack of Norfolk, Va.; brothers, Jonah P. Sparks of Tazewell, Va., Billy "B.I." Sparks and wife, Connie of Abingdon, Va. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Mt. Olivett Cemetery with Pastor David Gary officiating. A private family viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with the funeral procession leaving at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Association act.alz.org or to St. Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org. Due to current public health conditions, face mask are recommended Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Heath family.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Update: Court documents shed more light on Wythe County shooting
-
Woman shot in domestic incident in Barren Springs
-
Shootout suspect taken into police custody
-
Wythe County deputy tests positive for COVID-19; office closed until Monday afternoon
-
Tazewell County supervisor tests positive for Coronavirus
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.