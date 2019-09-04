Shirley Irene Walters Jonas, age 82, of Wytheville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1937, in Wytheville, Va., the daughter of the late Herbert Buford and Bertha Jane Robinson Walters. She was a member of Jackson Chapel, Wytheville, Va. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Aleeta Lytton and Dorothy Jones; and four brothers, Rhudell, Hobert, Homer and Ronnie Walters. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Marlene Jonas of Wytheville, Va.; one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Robbie Fields of Knoxville, Tenn.; one grandchild, Briana Fields; one great-grandchild, Marley Creed; her sister, Willie Hale, Wytheville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Oscar "Sonny" Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Evergreen United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Chalmer Frye, P.O. Box 144, Wytheville, VA 24382. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
