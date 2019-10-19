TROUTDALE, Va. Hobert McKinley Hall, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home in Troutdale, Va. Hobert was born in Troutdale, Va. to the late Lee Ander and Mazelle Thorne Hall. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Bobby Hall, Elizabeth Johnson, and Ella Mae Fry. He is survived by his two sisters Marie Peake and Clara Gullion;several nieces, nephews; and other loving family and friends. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Troutdale Cemetery with Brother Andy Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hall Family.
