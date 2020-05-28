Betty L. Loving-Hylton Betty L. Loving-Hylton, 84, of Tamaqua, formerly Floyd, Va., passed away on Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill-East Campus. Betty was born in Floyd, Va., on May 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Clyde Lucille (Smith) and Ervin J. Mannon. She was the widow of her first husband, Eugene Lewis and second husband, Louis Hylton. Betty was a graduate of Floyd High School. She was of the Brethren faith, and was a member of Beaver Creek Brethren Church, Floyd, Va., prior to moving to Pa. Betty worked as a secretary for Hollins University. She enjoyed raising her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne "Butch" Mannon; daughter, Rita Caldwell; daughter-in-law, Paulette Loving; great-grandson, Brandon Tracey; and great-grandson, Christopher Lucas. Betty is survived by her son, William Loving of Natural Bridge, Va.; son, Clifford Loving husband of Leanne, of Tamaqua; brother, James Mannon husband of Martha, of Floyd, Va.; grandchildren, Tonya, Lisha, Jeff, Steven, Carrie and Erika; and great-grandchildren, Brittany, Joshua, Kaitlyn, Adam, Mason, Emma, Lily, Kyndall, Nicholas and Jacob. Services and interment will be held at a later date in Va. Interment will be held at Old Tombstone Cemetery, Hollins, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's memory to American Cancer Society, 101 W. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931. For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.shawnclarkfh.com . Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch ST, Lansford PA 18232 has been entrusted with arrangements.
