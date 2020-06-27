SUGAR GROVE, Va. Robert Lee Bright, age 58, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Moline, Ill. He was born in Detroit, Mich. and was preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Bright and his sisters, Dawn Michelle Barkley and Carol Ann Ramey Blackwell. He was a forklift operator in East Moline, Ill. He loved the outdoors and just having fun. Survivors include his son, Shawn House of Memphis, Tenn.; his sister, Deborah Lundbald of Sugar Grove, Va.; brother, Mark Bright of Sugar Grove, Va.; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other loving family members also survive. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. The family will receive friends following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Bright family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.