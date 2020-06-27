SUGAR GROVE, Va. Robert Lee Bright, age 58, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Moline, Ill. He was born in Detroit, Mich. and was preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Bright and his sisters, Dawn Michelle Barkley and Carol Ann Ramey Blackwell. He was a forklift operator in East Moline, Ill. He loved the outdoors and just having fun. Survivors include his son, Shawn House of Memphis, Tenn.; his sister, Deborah Lundbald of Sugar Grove, Va.; brother, Mark Bright of Sugar Grove, Va.; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other loving family members also survive. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. The family will receive friends following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Bright family.
