Evelyn "Lucy" Lucille Meadows, 76 years of age, of Grundy, Va., passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., following a brief illness. Born in Grundy, Va., she was the daughter of the late Troy and Stella Dotson Thomas. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a member of Guiding Light Freewill Baptist Church. Lucille dedicated her life to raising her family and was a loving mother, grandmother "Nana", great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed so very much by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Mays Meadows; her sister, Jean Little Wilson; her brother, Robert "Bob" Little; and two grandchildren, Bryce Tyler Dye and Emma Caroline Meadows. Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Linda (Claude) Dye of Richlands, Va., and Rita (Brad) Barnett of Manassas, Va.; two sons, Robert (Teri) Meadows of Statesville, N.C., and Kenny (Emily) Meadows of Kernersville, N.C.; two sisters, Sue Stringer and Kathy Little Penn of Ky.; grandchildren, Andrew Meadows, Staci Dye, Isabella and Andrew Dye, Laekan (Duncan) Holzworth, Alexa Barnett, Amber, Abigail and Mariella Meadows; and one great-grandchild, Briar Holzworth. Funeral services for Evelyn "Lucy" Lucille Meadows were held 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Sonny Perkins and Philip Imel officiating, burial followed at Clinch Valley Cemetery, in Richlands, Va. Active pallbearers were William "Hody" Woodard, Raymond Imel, Jim Dotson, Claude Dye and family and friends. Friends called at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Thursday evening, March 28, 2019, at 6 p.m. Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Va. is honored to serve the family of Evelyn "Lucy" Lucille Meadows.
