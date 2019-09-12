Brian Bean went home on September 7, 2019, to join his loved ones already there. We are sure among the first to greet him were Jesus Christ, his dad and his grandparents. Those who must wait to join him are Angie Thompson, the love of his life; his mom and stepdad, David and Nina Conroy; his children, Brandi Tabor, Jessica Lyttle, Dylan Bean, Sherry and son-in-law, Steven Handy, and Tiger Lilly Thompson; grandchildren, Kara and Landen Tabor, Cora Ella, and Leah Handy; brothers and wives, Dan and Ann Bean, and Mike and Liz Bean; sister, Marci Lyons and sweetheart, Eddie Ober, nieces, nephews, other family and countless friends. A special thanks to Sherri Handy and Ginny Hale for her help during these hard times. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Phil officiating. Interment will follow at Big Sands cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Gardner Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made http://gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
