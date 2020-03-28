Galelma "Gale" Julian Butcher Jr., of Richlands, Va., 94 years old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born October 12, 1925, in Norfolk, Va., the son of the late Galelma Julian Butcher and Lola Burroughs Butcher. Gale is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Earlene Joy Butcher; three children, Galelma Julian Butcher III, of Chico, Texas, Kathryn Ann Butcher of Knoxville, Tenn., and Earl Scott Butcher and wife, Terry Dye Butcher of Richlands, Va.; two granddaughters, Annie Marie Scott Butcher and Elizabeth Joy Butcher, of Richlands, Va.; one brother, Byron Thomas Butcher and wife, Betty Land Butcher, of Knoxville, Tenn.; one sister-in-law, Joselene Joy Carson, of Concord, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Gale was a veteran of World War II, having proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church; Virginia May Lodge #38, having proudly received his 60 year pin from the Masonic Fraternity; New River Valley Commandery No. 32 of the Knights Templar; and the Kazim Shriners. Gale worked his entire career in retail, having managed Leggett Department Stores in Radford, Va., Bluefield, W.Va., and Claypool Hill, Va., before retiring in 1991. The family will have a celebration of his life at Gethsemane Baptist Church at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children; 950 West Faris Road; Greenville, SC 29605, or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to https://singletonfuneralservice.com. The family of Galelma "Gale" Julian Butcher Jr. is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
