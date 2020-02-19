Hayden Harrison Horney, 74, of Speedwell, went peacefully to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Crossnore, N.C., Hayden was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Smith and Verna Daniels Horney and his brother, Gene Horney Sr. Hayden is survived by his wife, Kay Chapman Horney; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Randy Lawrence, of Christiansburg, Va.; one granddaughter, McKenzie Lawrence of Christiansburg, Va.; his sister, Carolyn Wohlford of Speedwell; a nephew and several nieces. Hayden served the citizens of Wythe County as their Clerk of the Circuit Court. He truly loved every day of his 34 years in office because he was able to assist the citizens of the county in any possible way. Prior to becoming Clerk, Hayden owned and operated Horney Angus Farms. Hayden was a member of Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge AF&AM #235 and the Wytheville Lions Club. He was also a member of the Virginia Circuit Court Clerk Association having served in numerous positions including President. Hayden truly loved everyone. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting, working for and assisting everyone. Thank you to all the staff of Wythe Hospice of Southwest Va., especially his regular nurse, Rita Chrismon. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Jeff Callahan entombment to follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Grubb Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Va., 1115 North Fourth Street, Wytheville, Va., 24382 or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
