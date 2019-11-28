Elsie Helen (Eanes) Rierson was born on July 16, 1935, in Floyd, Virginia, oldest daughter of Edward Jerome and Versie Arlene (Roberson) Eanes. She was married to William Allen Rierson, of Check, Virginia, on February 8, 1954. They had four children together. A fiery and beautiful redhead, Elsie exuded style and self-assuredness. Her presence was calm and strong and her heart was that of a true Appalachian woman, steadfast, honest, stoic, and pure. She was a dedicated military wife and mother and enthusiastically traveled the world, embracing adventure, never tiring of living in exotic places like Japan, Iran, and Alaska during their tours around the world and the United States with the Air Force. Elsie was a truly loving and caring soul that had no enemies, who loved to tend to her rose garden and her cats, and who quietly cared for the people in her life. Even in her private and reserved way, she managed to show everyone around her how deeply and fiercely she loved them. She never spoke harshly of anyone and lived a devout and pious life full of sincerity and grace. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Susan; and her two children, Johnny Allen Rierson and Deborah Arlene Moore. Her legacy lives on in two children, William Michael Rierson and Barbara Ann Larson; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home in Winter Park, Florida, at the age of 84. A celebration of her life will be held at the First Covenant Church of Winter Park, Florida at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.