Mildred P. Johnson, age 86, of Crockett, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Early and Margie Kincer Patton. Mildred attended Speedwell Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Mildred is survived by her son, Gary Johnson of Wytheville; grandsons, Gary Mychel Johnson of Crockett, and Dougie Johnson of Rural Retreat; great-grandchildren, Noah Mychel Johnson of Crockett, and Bryan Leslie Johnson of Rural Retreat; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Bobby Hale of Little Creek; and brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Kathy Patton of Max Meadows. Memorial graveside will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Speedwell United Methodist Church with the Reverend Geary Jonas. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Johnson family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville Va.
Service information
2:00AM
6333 Cedar Springs Rd.
Speedwell, VA 24374
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Saltville man who faked his death pleads guilty to a string of federal charges
-
VDH releases Coronavirus data by zip code
-
Suspect in Tazewell County homicide taken into custody in Saltville
-
Smyth County Sheriff's Office asks public's assistance in locating missing teen
-
Wythe sex offender facing new charges
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.