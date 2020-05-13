Mildred P. Johnson, age 86, of Crockett, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Early and Margie Kincer Patton. Mildred attended Speedwell Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Mildred is survived by her son, Gary Johnson of Wytheville; grandsons, Gary Mychel Johnson of Crockett, and Dougie Johnson of Rural Retreat; great-grandchildren, Noah Mychel Johnson of Crockett, and Bryan Leslie Johnson of Rural Retreat; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Bobby Hale of Little Creek; and brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Kathy Patton of Max Meadows. Memorial graveside will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Speedwell United Methodist Church with the Reverend Geary Jonas. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Johnson family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville Va.

To send flowers to the family of Mildred Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 14
Graveside
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00AM
Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery
6333 Cedar Springs Rd.
Speedwell, VA 24374
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.