Richard Harold Downs, age 86, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born May 11, 1934 in Brookfield, CT, the son of the late Harold and May Rowett Downs. Survivors include his wife, Sheila M. Downs; daughter, Sarah Downs of New Fairfield, Conn.; sons, Peter Downs of Warren, Conn., Timothy Downs of Falls Village, Conn., Arthur Downs of Warren, Conn., Jeffrey Demers and Darrin Demers, both of Dover Plains, N.C., Stanley Demers of Rural Retreat, Va.; sixteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Davis officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 p.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at West End Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.

