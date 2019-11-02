James Luther (Lut) Cline James Luther (Lut) Cline, age 85, of Wytheville, Va., died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born October 16, 1934, in Wythe County and was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin and Myrtle Kitts Cline; brothers, Clifford, Ernest (Deadeye) and Arthur Cline; sisters, Ruth Cline, Della Jenkins, Ruby Grey and Dot Brewster. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Brewster Cline; daughters, Robin and Johnny Hodge of Abingdon, Va., Patty and Gerri Morin of Wytheville; son, Dougie Cline and special friend, Shirley Hale of Wytheville; grandchildren, Brooke and Anthony Hannah, Dillon and Haley Crigger, Chelsea Hodge, Ashley Watson, Ashley Hodge; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Laine and Paige Hannah, Claire Crigger and Audrey Hallman; sister, Ann Orr of Wytheville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harloe Brewster of Fairfax, Va., Leon Brewster of Rural Retreat, Gene Robinson of Damascus, Md., John and Helen Brewster of Ringo, Ga., Paul and Joyce Brewster of Wytheville, Dean and Judy Brewster of Greenvelle, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Tommy Addison and the Reverend Stephen Cornett officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Cline family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.