CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles Kelly Heninger, 92, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Charles was a lifetime member of the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church. He had a great love of woodworking. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Leola Blevins Heninger; mother and father, Garland L. Heninger and Mae Lampkin Heninger; son, Alan Kelly Heninger; two brothers, Garland L. Heninger Jr. and Harry Heninger; and sister, Margaret Heninger. Survivors include three sons, Eric Kent Heninger and wife, Nancy Ann Ritta, of Waverly, Neb., Mark Kevin Heninger of Chilhowie, and Dennis Lee Heninger and wife, Tina Renae, of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Rodney Paul Heninger and wife, Shannon, of Lincoln, Neb., Erica Lin Linscott and husband, J.D., of Lincoln, Neb., Amber Dawn McGregor and husband, Aaron, of Lincoln, Neb., Jacob Alan Heninger and wife, Whitney, of Chilhowie, and Emily Denise Heninger of Chilhowie; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Willis Heninger and wife, Janie; brother-in-law, Dan Blevins and wife, Katherine; sister-in-law, Shelva Jean Stroud and husband, C.W.; sister-in-law, Viola Blevins; special nephew, Gary Heninger; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller and the Rev. George Jessee officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Heninger family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.