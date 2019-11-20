Willis P. "Petey" Johnson, age 91, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Willis P. Johnson, Sr. and Mary Ruth Umberger Johnson Williams and was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He was the Golf Professional/ General Manager of Wytheville Golf Club retiring after more than 40 years of service. Petey was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Johnson; brother-in-law, Roger Sharp; sister, Clara Whitt; and stepfather, Arthur Burton Williams. Petey is survived by his wife, Beatrice "Bea" Sharp Johnson of Wytheville; sister-in-law, Brenda M. Sharp of Chadds Ford, Pa.; nieces, Ronda and Edmond Meyer of Mt. Pleasant, S.C, and Rochelle and Michael O'Day of Pittsburg, Pa.; nephews, Roger Sharp Jr. and Monique of Kennett, Pa., and Ryan Sharp and Kelly of Kennett, Pa.; great nieces, Morgan and Alana Meyer, and Caroline O'Day; and great nephews, Erik Meyer and Corinne and their daughter, Vivian, Roger Louis Sharp, Louis Joseph Sharp, Brendan Sharp, R.S. Sharp. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church conducted by the Pastor Lon Tobin, interment will follow at the West End Cemetery. American Legion Post #9 will conduct Military Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church St. Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
