Larry Dorn Waddell, 76, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his bedside after fighting a brave battle with cancer. He went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. Larry was born on July 6, 1943, in Wytheville, Virginia. Upon graduation from Ceres High School, he attended East Tennessee State where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He began his lifelong career in Fries, Virginia, before moving to Hampton. He earned his Master's Degree from Hampton Institute while teaching at Eaton Junior High School. He began the most rewarding 30 years of his career at Kecoughtan High School in 1972 where he worked as an athletic director, coach, and assistant principal. Larry's post-retirement career included administrative duties at Y.H. Thomas where he encouraged students to earn their GEDs and administered testing for the Hampton Sheriff's Department. He was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia. Born a mountain man with a gentleman's heart and a warrior's spirit, he lived a simple life and enjoyed simple things. Obstacles in his life were overcome through grit and determination. His character is attributed to the hometown that made and raised him. His heart never left the beautiful, yet simple life of this small town, Ceres, Virginia. Larry's devotion to God, family and education, was evident through his work ethic, discipline, and "down to earth" attitude that made him loved and adored by all. He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Mizelle Waddell; his son, Brandon Dorn Waddell; and daughter, Jennifer Lockett (Terrence). He had three grandchildren, Jordan Lockett, Ryan Dorn Waddell, and Karyss Lockett. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Tate (Hal) from Bland, Virginia, as well as many extended family members. Due to the restricted guidelines for gatherings, services were private but were live streamed on Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home's Facebook Page on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawnwood-fh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Harmony on the Peninsula for providing care over the last few years of Larry's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made payable to: Hampton City Schools, 1 Franklin Street, Hampton, VA 23669, Run for the Stage (Attn: Larry Waddell Warrior Scholarship) This scholarship was created so Larry could continue to make an impact on education and will be awarded to a deserving Kecoughtan student's pursuit of higher education.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WPD has busy morning; suspect pushes police chief to the ground
-
Three arrested in Memorial Day shooting at Marion's Royal Inn
-
Wythe County Sheriff's Office search for missing Rural Retreat teen
-
Smyth County taps Pulaski's town manager to serve as next county administrator
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.