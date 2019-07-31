Alice Rose Deskins Sparks, age 90 years and 1 month, of Conover, N.C., passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born on Laural Creek in Bandy, Va., on April 16, 1929, she was the daughter of Daniel Deskins and Barbara McGuire Deskins. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Conover. She studied to become a CNA at Abernathy Nursing Home in Newton, N.C. where she retired in 1992. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.P. Sparks Jr.; three brothers; and three sisters. Survivors are four daughters and three sons, D. Patton Raye of Salisbury, N.C., J. Gail Sparks of Conover, N.C., Freddie Sparks of Tazewell, Va., Michael Sparks of Conover, N.C., Barbara Parks of Hickory, N.C., Vickie Tollie of Catawba, N.C., and Randy Sparks of Alexandria, Va.; one brother, Frank Deskins of Laural Creek, Bandy, Va.; seven grandchildren; and 20+ great-grandchildren. Burial service for her cremanes will be at Sparks Family cemetery on Lick Branch Rd., Cedar Bluff, Va. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. Pallbearer will be Jacob Patton Sparks with a contingent of other great-grandchildren. Everyone most certainly welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.