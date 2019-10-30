MARION, Va. Josiah Andrew Johnsey, infant son of Allen Johnsey and Kandi Keyes, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katie-Lyn Keyes and his grandmother, Elizabeth Johnsey. In addition to his parents, Josiah is survived by his siblings, Caedmon Johnsey, Mia Johnsey, Abigail Johnsey, Makenzie Keyes, Ezekiel Keyes; his grandparents, Jane and Arnold Sims and Victor Johnsey. A private family visitation will be held later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Josiah Andrew Johnsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.