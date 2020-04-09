Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG...NORTHERN SMYTH...SOUTHERN TAZEWELL... BLAND...NORTHWESTERN WYTHE...SOUTHEASTERN MERCER AND SOUTHERN MONROE COUNTIES... AT 255 AM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR PRINCETON TO 6 MILES WEST OF GATE CITY. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 10 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THE STRONGER CELLS WILL ALSO PRODUCE 1/4 TO 1/2 INCH DIAMETER HAIL AND FREQUENT LIGHTNING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BLAND... BLUEFIELD... TAZEWELL... PEARISBURG... SALTVILLE... NARROWS... AND CHILHOWIE. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.