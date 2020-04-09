MARION, Va. Laura Edna McFarlane, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Rehab Center at Bristol in Bristol, Va. She was born in Grayson County, Va. to Lydie Elmer Quillen and Ollie Mae Davis Quillen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 Years, William Jennings McFarlane Jr.; brothers, Don, Jack, Ellery, Paul , and infant brother, E.L. Quillen; sisters, Sylvia Mason Ogburn, and Charlotte Bane. She was retired from the Southwestern Virginia State Hospital and a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, her flowers, and her birds and deer in her back yard. She is survived by her sons, Douglas McFarlane and his wife, Willie, of Marion, and Dennis McFarlane and his wife, Cindy, of Bristol, Va., daughter, Donna VanHoy and her husband, Ronald, of Clemmons, N.C.; grandchildren, Julie Biesiadecki, Chris Doss, Brandi Anders, Gary McFarlane, Amy McFarlane, and Aaron McFarlane; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Quillen and wife, Nellie, of Panama City, Fla.; sisters, Ella Dillard of Glendale, Ariz., and Janie Malone and husband, Kenny, of Nashville, Tenn.; special friends, Carol Murray and Carolyn Copeland Haulsee and Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Scott Foster officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the McFarlane family.
