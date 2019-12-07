Lois "Weed" Marshall Spencer Bond Lois "Weed" Marshall Spencer Bond, 75, of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home. Born on December 11, 1943, in Wythe County, Virginia, Lois was a daughter of the late Albert and Mary Pickett Marshall. She was a retired greeter from Walmart and was a long time member of Picketts Chapel Church of God. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by two husbands, Danny "Whitrock" Spencer and LaHugh Bond; and four brothers, Clinton Marshall, Jack Marshall, Roy Marshall, and Troy Marshall. Those left to cherish Lois' memory are three sons, Danny "Wayne" Spencer of Max Meadows, Virginia, Larry and Audra Spencer of Max Meadows, Virginia, and Ronnie "Turk" Edwards of the home; two daughters, Susan Spencer Stuart of Austinville, Virginia, and Tammy and Randal Gallimore of Austinville, Virginia; two sisters, Crecie Mabry and Doris and Joe Norman; sister-in-law, Patty Marshall; eight grandchildren, Kristlyn Hounshell, Derek Stuart, Katlyn Horton, Jimmy Spencer, Tiffany Spencer, Brandon Spencer, Sarah Spencer, and Danielle Gallimore; and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Reese Funeral Home with the Rev. Joseph Blackwell, the Rev. Eddie Dalton, and Turk Edwards officiating. Interment followed at the Charity Church Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Reese Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Bond family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.