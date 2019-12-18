Joseph Randolph Alexander Sr., age 91, of Rural Retreat, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his home. He was born in Sylvatus, Va. on May 4, 1928, the son of the late Sterling Joseph Alexander and Cora Elizabeth Hanks Alexander. Joe was a member of the Groseclose First Church of God and was retired from Virginia House Furniture in Atkins, Va. He was preceded in death by brothers, Everett Alexander, Lloyd Alexander; sisters, Emma Crockett and Carrie Viars. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mildred Lucille Alexander; son, Joseph Randolph Alexander Jr. and wife, Patricia Phaneuf Alexander, of Alexandria, Va.; daughter, Deborah Ruth Lengsavath and husband, Paul Phonepraseuth Lengsavath of Suwanee, Ga.; grandsons, William Stirling Alexander, Peter Roberts Alexander, Andrew Marshall Alexander;sister, Goldie Payne of Galax, Va.; brother, Layman Alexander and wife, Charlotte Alexander of Hiawassee, Va.; several nieces and nephews including a nephew, Ricky Alexander, who was raised by his grandparents. Joe was blessed by special caregivers, Aleasia Tibbs Talbert, Teresa Diane Staab, Sally Atkins Dowell and Judy Carol Hall. The funeral will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Groseclose First Church of God with Pastor William Wagner officiating. Entombment will follow in the Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Lindsey Funeral Home. The family requests flowers and memorial contributions to Groseclose First Church of God are both welcome. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Alexander family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
