Angela "Angie" Huff Miller Angie was born in Floyd, Virginia, on April 24, 1960. She went to be with her savior on June 26, 2020. Angie was a joy from the beginning with her beautiful, ever-present, and infectious smile. Those who knew Angie describe her as strong, giving, and extremely selfless. She spent her time loving and caring for others. She touched many lives with her bright smile and strong spirit. Angie had a deep Christ-like love for others, especially her family. She had a passion for working with children. If there were children around, she was with them, teaching, guiding, encouraging, and having crazy, wacky fun! Angie had amazing faith and love for Christ. She led Sunday School, directed Christmas plays, started youth groups, led summer camps, took children and teens on mission trips, and praised God through song. Her life was a testimony of God's love. Angie was preceded in death by her father, Wilford Huff, and her true love and husband of 41 years, Tommy Miller. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Marlene and Cecil Compton; daughter and son-in-law, April-Dawn and John Jones; her grandchildren, Bridgette, Emmaleigh, and Parker; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Lee Hinkle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Peggy Huff, Bobby and Amy Huff; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pete and Glenna Smith, George and Lori Miller, Johnny and Lesa Miller, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends who were very special to her. A celebration of Angie was held at Gardner's Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Visitation was held from 12 until 2 p.m., service will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, it would be a great honor to Angie if you would donate to or volunteer with a youth organization, enjoy time making special memories with your friends and family, call or visit someone who might be lonely or need a pick-me-up, share God's Word with someone, or get to know Christ. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
